The Carriacou Children’s Education Fund (CCEF) is a nonprofit organization driven by an informal, voluntary group of individuals on visiting yachts from around the world, and a number of concerned local businessmen and women who benefit from the presence of the visiting yachts. Since 2000, CCEF has conducted fund raising activities with which they have fund projects for the children of Carriacou, including providing school uniforms and supplies, lunches for needy schoolchildren, and scholarships to the TA Marryshow Community College. Over the past 17 years, CCEF has collected over EC$286,000 (approximately $105,826) and this year they are hoping to bring that total over the EC$300,000 mark!

For cruisers located in Grenada, or headed there in the future, Budget Marine in Prickly Bay has been a collection point for donations of items or cash for CCEF. Items they can use for their annual auction are:

household items, like plates, cups, silver ware, pots and pans

boat items, like pumps, lines, sails, electronics etc.

laptop computers, printers,

children’s games

Books, T shirts, artwork

Baked goods – cakes, cookies, etc

Personal services like haircuts, bottom scrubbing, etc.

………………………………………………………so almost EVERYTHING

Captain Theo continues to provide free transport of these goods to Carricaou via the Amelia car ferry. Paul of Technical Marine Management, who is Budget Marine’s agent in Tyrrel bay, continues his voluntary role of collecting goods from the Amelia and transporting them to storage. There are also several drop-off points in Carriacou.

Want to be involved or looking for a good deal? Then mark your calendars! August 1st, during Carriacaou Regatta week, their activity begins with CCEF’s popular Barbecue at Tanty Lizzie’s Seaside fountain. This is followed by the annual CCEF Flea market, on August 2nd, which will be held at the L’Esterre Rosary School. Help them make it to their next mark!

More information can be found at http://www.carriacouchildrenseducationfund.org

