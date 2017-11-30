Buy a Raffle Ticket from Taco Marine, Win a TV Famous Boat

Share

If you liked it ever since seeing it on Ship Shape TV’s Great Boat Makeover last year, now you have a chance to own it! Taco Marine, based in Miami, Florida, is raffling off its completely remodeled one-of-a-kind, 1989 Pursuit 2650 Powerboat with brand new 4 stroke twin 250 Yamaha outboard motors, valued at more than $150,000. Between now and November 5, make a $40 donation for one raffle ticket or three for $100 for the chance to win. The winning raffle ticket will be announced on November 5 at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

“Donations received for the Taco Marine Project Boat Raffle help to support Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, whose mission is to make living with Type 1 diabetes safer and healthier for children and their families until a cure can be found,” says Michael Kushner, vice president of sales and marketing.

The company’s Project Boat Raffle Fundraiser benefits the I’M LOGAN IT Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization created in memory of Logan Matthew Kushner, to honor and preserve his unique spirit and passion for life. tacomarine.com

