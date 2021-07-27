Brunswick to Acquire Navico in Second Half of 2021 

Bigger is better! The Brunswick Corporation announced in June that it’s purchasing Navico, a global leader in marine electronics and sensors. The billion-dollar buy will put the industry-leading brands of Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, and C-MAP into Brunswick’s Advanced Systems Group (ASG), which includes the leading Parts & Accessories (P&A) brands in power management, digital control and monitoring, and networked devices.

“The yachting community in the Caribbean is a very important market to both Brunswick brands and Navico brands,” says Lee Gordon, vice president of communications and global public relations for the Mettawa, IL-headquartered Brunswick Corp. “With the acquisition, we are now able to provide an unmatched experience both onboard and off-board. The addition of Lowrance, Simrad, B&G and C-MAP to our award-winning portfolio of products is not only good for the boater, but it’s fantastic for our OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partners in recreational boating, yachting and sailing. We are extremely excited for the future and look forward to continuing to enhance the overall experience for the consumer.”

Navico is a privately held global company based in Egersund, Norway and co-owned by Altor Fund IV and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. It is a leading provider of multi-function displays, fish finders, autopilots, sonar, radar, and cartography. Navico’s strong brands serve most major powerboat and sailing markets for both recreational and commercial applications. www.brunswick.com, navico.com