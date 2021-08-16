Boston Whaler Introduces New 420 Outrage Anniversary Edition

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the original Outrage, Boston Whaler has debuted a thrilling new version of its flagship model: the 420 Outrage Anniversary Edition. The new Anniversary Edition retains everything boaters love about the original 420 Outrage — incredible ease of use, expansive seating and gathering spaces, a well-appointed cabin, purposeful amenities, great fishability and flawless performance — and builds on these aspects with the latest technology, updated styling, and an array of exciting new options.

“Building on the proud legacy of the Outrage name, the 420 Outrage Anniversary Edition combines superior comfort and capability with enhanced style and unsurpassed performance,” said Boston Whaler President Nick Stickler. “It’s a powerful next-generation offshore cruiser that represents the future of the Whaler brand. We’re eager for boaters to experience it.”

Cutting-edge propulsion is a major hallmark of the Anniversary Edition. The boat features triple 600-horsepower V12 Mercury FourStroke Verados with Joystick Piloting, delivering breathtaking performance, effortless handling and unmatched fuel efficiency. With a fuel capacity of 700 gallons, the 420 Outrage empowers boaters to travel significantly longer distances without having to stop and refuel. A Skyhook/autopilot keypad and functionality allow for effortless station keeping, while a Seakeeper Gyro Stabilization system virtually eliminates boat roll (and with it, seasickness).

The 420 is not only a powerful performer, it’s also a head-turner. A black hardtop frame package gives the boat a sleek, sophisticated appearance that pairs beautifully with the upholstery’s new contrast stitching and Sea Gray color scheme. Inside the cabin, darker colors and updated finishes including metallic accents make the space feel larger and more inviting. Teak accents on the helm deck, seating, footrests and bow cupholders lend an elegant touch. Boaters can also choose from several painted hull side colors and four under-hardtop gelcoat colors. Custom painted engines complete the color-coordinated look.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Outrage is also a hardcore offshore fishing platform with all the features and options to give anglers a competitive edge. The deluxe leaning post/bait prep center in the cockpit includes an insulated 40-gallon livewell, freshwater sink, tackle storage drawers and a solid-surface countertop, along with a refrigerator and electric grill. An additional 24-gallon livewell can be found in the aft port corner. Plus, the Anniversary Edition features a new FROSTBOX refrigeration system that keeps catches fresh (or beverages cool) on even the hottest summer days.

For more of a fishing advantage, the optional Flybridge is a must-have. It includes a full helm control box with VesselView screen and DTS throttle and shift, a three-passenger bench seat with individual flip-up bolsters, and an upper station lounge forward of the helm. Choose from radial, premium Gemlux, or competition outriggers for offshore fishing, and count on strategically placed rod holders throughout the boat to keep rods close at hand.

In addition to its fishing prowess, the 420 Outrage has always been a stellar entertaining platform, and the Anniversary Edition lives up to the legacy. Conversation flows naturally from the bolster-style helm and companion row seating, with port and starboard seats that rotate to face aft. A leaning post cushion on the forward side of the prep station also converts to form a three-person bench seat, providing a second row of seating behind the helm. An aft fold-down bench provides extra seating capacity, and folds neatly out of way when extra fish-fighting room or entertaining space is desired. Forward of the helm, a sprawling console lounge features fold-down armrests and drink holders, and lifts to reveal cavernous storage below. Wraparound seating at the front of the boat faces a teak bow table, making it a natural gathering zone. For swimming, diving, or hauling a large catch onboard, the standard portside dive door with removable stainless steel dive ladder adds convenience and versatility.

Below deck, the Anniversary Edition’s cabin offers an appealing place to get out of the sun, watch a movie on the 28” flatscreen HDTV, or prep a meal in the well-equipped galley with microwave, refrigerator/freezer, sink and storage. Large side windows with opening port lights and shades let in plenty of natural light. When overnighting is on the agenda, the convertible double berth and convertible pull-out settee provide space for four people to sleep comfortably.

To celebrate 50 years of the Outrage series and round out the full Whaler experience, the 420 Outrage Anniversary Edition comes with several exclusive gifts for new owners, including a custom helm pad, unreleased artwork, a letter of authenticity, and a coffee table book detailing the history of the Outrage.

Boston Whaler has planned a series of events to kick off the new model. The “Homecoming Tour” will feature stops at locations all along the East Coast, beginning with an August launch event in New York City and including a special homecoming reunion in Quincy, Massachusetts, where the original 50-year-old Outrage model is still in use by the Marine Biological Laboratory. The 420’s tour will conclude in October at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

“The new 420 Outrage is a pure expression of boating capability,” said Stickler. “For boaters seeking a higher level of luxury, comfort and performance, it’s on a plane all its own.”