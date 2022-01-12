Anthony Rameshar Heads Up Waypoints Yacht Charters BVI Base

Anthony Rameshar traveled from Guyana to the BVI nearly thirty years ago to work with a small charter company. This fall, with his considerable experience and excellent reputation for customer service and yacht maintenance, Rameshar was named base manager of Waypoints Yacht Charters in Tortola, BVI, and partner. The Annapolis, MD, USA-headquartered company opened its BVI base in November. This location joins the company’s other bases in Annapolis and St. Petersburg, FL, USA.

“My goal at Waypoints BVI is to work in a partnership with our yacht owners to ensure they are happy they chose Waypoints BVI to partner with. I also want our guests to feel they are part of our Waypoints family and to make their stay on board as comfortable and relaxing as possible. I want them to continue to choose Waypoints BVI to charter with in the future. I am excited to be part of a team that aims to provide an exceptional experience to both our owners and guests,” says Rameshar.

Waypoints Yacht Charters offers boutique charter experiences with new-model, privately-owned sailing monohulls, sailing catamarans, and motor yachts, from leading manufacturers such as Fountaine Pajot and Dufour. waypoints.com