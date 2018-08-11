Home » Boat » Adams Takes Helm as New Southeast Regional Communications Manager for Honda

Bridging the worlds of power products and automotive technology is what Davis Adams is tasked with in his new position as the Southeast Regional Communications Manager for Honda, Acura and Honda Power Equipment. 

“After spending over a decade in the automotive industry and the last four years with Honda, I’m looking forward to taking the helm at Honda Marine and sharing all of the incredible outboard solutions we offer with boaters nationwide,” says Adams, who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “We’ve also just announced the upcoming launch of our new V6 lineup, including the BF200, BF225, and BF250 with iST Intelligent Shift and Throttle™, so whether you’re looking to spend a weekend on the lake or an afternoon hauling out to the islands, we have great solutions that fit the lifestyles of our South Florida mariners.”

Adams replaces Kathy Graham, who left Honda earlier this year to relocate to her home in Michigan. www.honda.com 

