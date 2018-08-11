Naples City Dock Re-Opens With Bellingham Marine Floating Docks

Share

There’s a new look to one of the Naples’ Florida’s iconic marine destinations. That is, the 84-slip Naples City Dock opened for business in March after a $7 million outfitting of brand new Unifloat concrete floating docks by Bellingham, Washington-headquartered, Bellingham Marine. This is the first floating dock system in Naples.

“The new floating docks many advantages,” explains Steve Ryder, manager of project development for Bellingham. “For boaters, floating docks make it easier to embark and debark from a vessel. Secondly, the new configuration of a side-tie area can accommodate vessel sizes from kayaks to megayachts. Beyond this, it was very important for the city to keep the marina open to the public. To this end, the main walkway from the shore is wide. There are also three unique platforms: one houses restrooms, another the dockmaster’s office and the middle one is a public gazebo. This is a favorite spot for to sip coffee in the morning or sit and watch the birds.” www.naplesgov.com/cdw

