ABYMA 2023: Unveiling the Future of Yachting at Falmouth Harbour Marina

Building on Past Triumphs

Fresh from the triumph of the inaugural Antigua and Barbuda Yachting & Marine Association (ABYMA) Industry Showcase in 2022, ABYMA gears up to unveil its second showcase, slated for November 16-17, 2023.

Engaging a Wider Audience

Reflecting on the inaugural event’s accomplishments, ABYMA president, Franklyn Braithwaite remarked, “The first year was a resounding success. We engaged with numerous students and adults eager to delve into the yachting industry. This year, we’re anticipating even greater participation, especially from educational institutions and individuals keen to adapt their skills to the yachting sector.”

Falmouth Harbour Marina: The Perfect Venue

Falmouth Harbour Marina, with its newly constructed super yacht dock from 2022, will proudly host this year’s event. The marina is already gearing up for the 2023-24 yachting season with yachts poised for display. Attendees can look forward to exploring exhibits from sailmakers, engineering firms, provisioners, sailing training entities, boat builders, and a plethora of other businesses integral to the yachting ecosystem.

Commitment to the Community

Bobby Reis, ABYMA vice president and representative of Falmouth Harbour Marina—a company wholly owned by Antiguans and Barbudans—stressed the marina’s commitment to the local community. “Our primary goal has always been to ensure that our fellow citizens reap the benefits of the yachting industry. This showcase provides an unparalleled opportunity to present our industry, our members, and our world-class marina not just to our local community, but also to international yachts arriving for the winter season.”

For more information, visit www.abyma.ag.