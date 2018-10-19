50A Superflex: easy to coil, even in freezing weather

Share

A perfect day on the water doesn’t need to end with wrestling a stiff and heavy 50A power cord into place. SmartPlug Systems’ innovative SUPERFLEX50 50A 125/250V Cordset lays out and coils with absolute ease, no matter the temperature.

The heart of the SmartPlug System is its distinctive plug. Asymmetrical, there’s never an alignment issue or fumbling trying to thread a retaining collar. It pushes straight in and secures with twin spring-loaded locking clips—easily accomplished one-handed in low light. Multi-fin silicone gaskets eliminate any chance of water penetration, while dual blue LEDs indicate a correct and safe connection.

It’s the unique pin and clip design of the SmartPlug that makes it one of the safest on the market. The innovative 50A design offers many times the metal-to-metal contact of traditional twist-type connectors. It provides maximum electrical transfer, reducing resistance and overheating—the all too common causes of boat fires.

Available in 25ft and 50ft lengths, the SUPERFLEX50 cable maintains maximum suppleness, even down to -58° F. Inside, quality tinned wire is used to safeguard against corrosion in harsh marine environments.

The SmartPlug Inlet is available in four finishes to match any boat décor: stainless steel with an optional matching phone/TV/data inlet, and non-metallic white, grey and black. Retrofitting the SmartPlug System is an easy DIY project requiring only common household tools. Mounting holes match industry standards. www.smartplug.com