5 Fantastic Reasons to Register Now for the Inaugural 2021 Caribbean Charter Yacht Show – December 9-12, IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas

Be first and be different. Nearly 20 superyachts and twice as many global charter yacht brokers were already registered by mid-September for the first Caribbean Charter Yacht Show. The show is set for December 9-12, 2021, at IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. This is the Show that’s breaking the mold of traditional boat-and-broker meet-ups by creating a high-value experience sure to pay dividends in bookings for the charter season ahead. What’s more, year-long rather than week-long marketing, out-of-the-box ease of logistics, stellar networking opportunities, and fam trips to see yachts, crews, and the U.S. Virgin Islands’ destination close up and personal are just a few of the Show’s cutting-edge elements.

If that’s not enough to whet your interest, here are five must-do reasons to attend the all-new, first-ever 2021 Caribbean Charter Yacht Show:

Top Superyachts Showing. Super is the word. In fact, the three largest yachts registered to date – the 240’ Delta Marine, Laurel; 223’ Nobiskrug, Sycara V, and 180’ Newcastle Shipyards’ Loon – equal nearly two American football fields in length if placed back-to-back. Fifty superyachts are expected to show for this inaugural event, making the docks at IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St Thomas a highly concentrated and convenient destination to see and be seen for some of the world’s top yachts available to charter in the Caribbean this winter. All participating yachts receive a compliment profile for 12 months on Superyacht Stories. Globally Based Brokers Attending. Fraser, Northrop & Johnson, and IYC are just a few of the large global yacht houses sending brokers to the Caribbean Charter Yacht Show. VIP treatment, including private flights from neighboring Caribbean islands such as St. Maarten and Antigua, priority access to yachts during show hours, exclusive seminars, judging participation in show competition, and fam trips creates an unparalleled opportunity for brokers to get a multi-fold bang for their time and buck. World-Class Venue. Four – that’s the number of times IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas has earned the ultra-prestigious Superyacht Marina of the Year award, by The Yacht Harbour Association. Three of these awards have come back-to-back in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The marina, opened in 2007 and built specifically as a superyacht marina, is also accredited at the 5 Platinum Anchor level. A Celebrity Shoreside Line-Up. Everything from a Welcome Party to an Awards Ceremony are ways brokers and crews can meet and mingle in sophisticated shoreside events, with COVID-safe protocols in place. Food and Wine especially shine for the Chef Competition. Judges include Ray Isle, executive wine editor at Food & Wine; White House Chef Guy Mitchell, who leads the famous residence’s chef tours and trains White House chefs; and the Virgin Islands own celebrity chef, Julius Jackson, who has owned eight eateries and is a former Olympic boxer. Top Caribbean Superyacht Destination. The U.S. Virgin Islands, an American territory, with direct flights from several major U.S. cities, and a soup to nuts of superior amenities and activities, is the perfect base for charters during the Caribbean season. Private aircraft facilities, limo and helo services, world-class food and wine provisioning, and activities galore on sea and shore make St. Thomas especially the Superyacht Charter Hub of the Caribbean.

For more information and to register for the 2021 Caribbean Charter Yacht Show, visit: caribbeancharterys.com