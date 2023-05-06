Virgin Islands to Host Inaugural Boating Exhibition in 2024: VIBE Showcases Cutting-Edge Yachts in a Boutique-Style Setting at Yacht Haven Grande Marina St. Thomas

- Advertisement -

The first-ever Virgin Islands Boating Exhibition (VIBE) is set to take place from January 12-15, 2024, at IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande Marina in St. Thomas. This highly anticipated event is organized by the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA) and is expected to showcase cutting-edge sail and power yachts. Unlike other boat shows, VIBE is designed as a boutique-style show that caters to the needs of dealers, manufacturers, charter companies, and vendors. According to U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr., VIBE will provide exhibitors and attendees with benefits such as EDC incentives, a strong financial infrastructure, and reliable airlift and marine repair services to support the boating industry. Kevin Murphy, former Strictly Sail Shows Manager for the National Marine Manufacturers Association, will serve as the Boat Show Consultant for VIBE, ensuring the event’s success.

VIPCA Logo

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, is the perfect destination for VIBE, offering attendees the chance to demo exhibiting yachts while meeting charter business industry professionals in their base of operation. VIBE attendees can also see new hulls straight from the factory, as the Charlotte Amalie Harbor, where the marina is located, is a hub for regularly scheduled yacht transport ships delivering vessels from North America and Europe.

The VIP visitor experience in the U.S. Virgin Islands is exceptional, with first-class dining, accommodations, shopping, land and water sports, and entertainment. The territory has seen a remarkable 22 percent increase in airline ticket booking data in March 2023, compared to the same time in 2019, making it the top destination in the Caribbean, according to a report from the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.

Yachts on show at VIPCA’s 2022 USVI Charter Yacht Show. Credit: Mango Media.

The U.S. Virgin Islands offers a business-friendly environment for buying and selling yachts, thanks to its use of the U.S. dollar, U.S. banking institutions, and exclusive tax incentives. With no sales tax and duty-free allowances for vendors, the territory provides favorable conditions for conducting yacht transactions. Additionally, the well-established and highly successful charter industry in the USVI presents opportunities to speak directly with local company representatives about purchasing a vessel for income-producing crewed charters.

To register for the Virgin Islands Boating Exposition (VIBE) visit www.vibe.vi. For information about the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA) visit www.vipca.org.