Virgin Islands receives $2 Million for Sportsmen & Conservation

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced $2,501,621 in funding to the Virgin Islands to support critical state conservation and outdoor recreation projects. The announcement is part of $1.1 billion in annual national funding going to state wildlife agencies from revenues generated by the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration and Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration (PRDJ) acts.

Virgin Islands apportionments include $1,173,058 in Sport Fish Restoration funds and $1,328,563 in Wildlife Restoration funds.

“Virgin Islands sportsmen and women are some of our best conservationists and they contribute billions of dollars toward wildlife conservation and sportsmen access every year through the Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson Acts,” said Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

The funds, which are distributed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, are derived from excise taxes paid by the hunting, shooting, boating and angling industries on firearms, bows and ammunition and sport fishing tackle, some boat engines, and small engine fuel.

