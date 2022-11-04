Suntex Expands Portfolio with Another Florida Keys Property

- Advertisement -

Goodbye to The Wharf, hello to the Ocean View Marina by the end of 2023. Suntex Marina Investors, LLC, purchased the property, located in Marathon, in the Florida Keys, earlier this year. The Dallas, TX-headquartered company plans to make a significant investment as well as the name change. Currently, the property features the newest dry storage facility in the Keys, which was developed in 2021. After construction by Suntex is complete, Ocean View will be a full-service marina, offering an easy-to-access fuel dock, boat rentals, a ship’s store, and 165 racks with dry storage for up to 40-foot boats in two dry storage barns that are each covered on three sides.

“Ocean View Marina is conveniently located in the heart of Marathon, within walking distance to Publix for provisioning and Home Depot to grab any last-minute tools before a crossing is made. Ocean View will offer 24-hour Rec 90 fuel for fueling,” says Hunter Spitler, regional manager, Suntex Marinas.

Marathon is one hour north of Key West and two hours south of Miami, making it an ideal destination for cruising clubs and yacht rendezvous. Located near the famous Seven Mile Bridge, it provides access to

the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico for fishing, diving, and pleasure boating. Ocean View Marina is also near attractions and amenities such as dolphin experiences, museums, private beaches, diving excursions, and great restaurants.

This acquisition plants Suntex’s footprint even more firmly in the Florida Keys. In the last year, the company has purchased Faro Blanco in Marathon, Caloosa Cove in Islamo