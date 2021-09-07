Stars+Stripes Joins New York Yacht Club’s Challenge for 37th America’s Cup

The Caribbean might have the world’s best sailing conditions, but sailors from the region often find they need to leave to test themselves against larger fleets. One sailor who has done so with incredible success is the U.S. Virgin Islands Taylor Canfield, who long held the title of World’s No. 1 match racer. Now Canfield, and the Stars+Stripes America’s Cup team he founded with Mike Buckley a few years back, will join the New York Yacht Club’s campaign for the 37th America’s Cup.

“Growing up in St. Thomas USVI was a dream! Being surrounded by a crystal clear blue ocean and some of the most consistent trade winds in the world created the perfect playground for my friends and me. It’s where my passion for the sport of sailing was born,” says Canfield. Now, “it’s time for this new adventure. I look forward to helping Stars+Stripes USA under the New York Yacht Club burgee represent the USA in the next America’s Cup and many more. Of course, everyone on the team is driven to win the Cup on the water, but in the end, that’s just a fraction of what we are working to build. We hope to mold the culture of American sailing for years to come. While inclusivity and diversity are both important to Mike Buckley and I sport we hope to create a culture where sailors support other sailors. We have this incredible opportunity to change and form a pathway for future sailors in all disciplines of the sport.”

