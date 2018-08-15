Save the Date! Club Nautico de San Juan International Billfish Tournament – October 15-21, 2018

Share

tweet





Most deep-sea fishing anglers across the globe have fished or know the uniqueness of the International Billfish Tournament (IBT) of Club Náutico de San Juan. This year it will be held Oct. 15-21 with the waxing gibbous moon of October for the right moment, water temperatures and the opportunity to fish at the world famous Blue Marlin alley.

“Now a days it’s all about the experience and we provide the best yachts and fishing grounds to fish a tournament to remember,” says Salvador Egea, Jr., chairman of the 65th anniversary edition, tournament leader for a third year in a row. “You can start fishing a shotgun away from shore and you can either fish with your same team all four fishing days (IGFTO observer on board) or use the rotating angler’s system whereas visiting anglers can fish in a different yacht every day,” says Egea.

The IBT offers the best battlewagons in the Caribbean, and the most renown anglers in the sport. It is an all release tournament fishing on 30 lb. Test line and with IGFA rules.

Participants might expect the truly engaging attentions of an Organizing Committee which is truly committed to international anglers. Don’t miss the opportunity to fish a truly awesome tournament!

You may register online! Enter www.sanjuaninternational.com and click REGISTER / TOURNAMENT with an easy registration form or send an e-mail to Salvi Egea at [email protected] or call 787-722-0177 ext. 226 with Marely Gutierrez, tournament coordinator. Enjoy the magic of the International!