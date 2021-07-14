Sailing Featured at First-Ever Junior Pan American Games in 2021

Calling all Caribbean junior sailors! The first-ever Junior Pan American Games, set for September 9-19, 2021, in Cali, Colombia, will include sailing as one of 39 sports. The four sailing events: Laser Standard and iQFoil for Men and Laser Radial and iQFoil for Women. Interested 18- to 21-year-old junior sailors from throughout the region should check with their island’s MNA (Member National Authority) for local qualifying events.

Qualification to the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile will also be at stake for the sailors competing in Cali: the gold medalists in each event will directly qualify for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. This opportunity to qualify for the 2023 Pan American Games is in addition to spots available through the standard country qualification procedure, resulting in an additional berth in each 2023 Pan American Games Sailing event. The entry is awarded to the winning athletes, not the country, and is not transferable to other athletes.

The Junior Pan American Games focus on promoting the next generation of athletes, many of whom will participate in the Santiago Pan American Games in 2023 and the Paris Olympics in 2024. The 2021 Junior Pan American Games will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Pan American Games in Cali. www.calivalle2021.com