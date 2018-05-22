Register Now! International Optimist Regatta, Clinic & Team Race in St. Thomas, USVI – June 11-17, 2018

Share

St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Register now! Plus, the deadline for charters is May 20 and only a limited number remain! The 26th International Optimist Regatta (IOR), presented by EMS (Electronic Merchant Systems) Virgin Islands – one of the first and largest regattas in the Caribbean to promote youth sailing, plus kick-off TOTE Maritime Clinic and TOTE Maritime Team Race, will take place June 11 to 17, 2018. What’s more, the new TRIO Sportswear Social Media competition means all registered sailors will have a chance to win incredible Trashee-brand sailing gear!

“Nearly 90 sailors are currently registered in Advanced and Green Fleets and we expect a few more to register,” says Holly Jenkins, regatta director. “These sailors will be arriving from the Caribbean and U.S. mainland and we look forward to welcoming them, their families, friends and coaches.”

The spectacular week of junior sailing kicks off with the TOTE Maritime Clinic, set for June 11 to 13. Some of the best Optimist coaches in the world conduct on-the-water training sessions instructive on-land debriefs for both advanced (Red, White and Blue Fleets) and beginner (Green Fleet) sailors. These coaches are: Mykel Alonso (Coral Reef Yacht Club), Cyrill Auyer (US National team coach/Swiss coach/St Petersburgh Yacht Club); Mike Dowd (USA National team coach/Team CERT); Tino Galan (USVI coach); Bernat Gali (Spanish coach/Lakewood Yacht Club); Esteban Rocha (USA team coach for the Optimist World Championships/Lauderdale Yacht Club); Argy Resano (USVI team coach); Manny Resano (USA National team coach/California Yacht Club); Greer Scholes (USVI coach); and Omari Scott (USA team coach for the Optimist European Championships/Coral Reef Yacht Club).

“The focus of the clinic will be starts, strategy, and tactics,” says USVI coach, Argy Resano. “What is different this year is that we are going to see a lot of new kids that have not been here before and a lot of coaches that will be coaching the clinic for the first time. So, even though the format may be the same as in year’s past, there will be a new perspective from the new sailors and coaches.”

Over a dozen teams are expected for the TOTE Maritime Team Race, on June 14th. Entry fee for this one-day event is $160 per team of 4 sailors. Registration is available only on-site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 13th.

“The team racing day is a great addition because it gives the kids ‘a break’ from the fleet racing of the previous days and from the regatta ahead,” Resano adds. “Team racing is a completely different format than fleet racing. The kids really look forward to it, because they are not by themselves anymore; they have a team to sail with now. The races are shorter and more dynamic than in fleet racing. The combination of a three-day clinic, team racing event and three-day regatta makes a perfect week of sailing and if you add the Caribbean waters as the venue, I don’t think you could ask for more.”

The IOR, presented by EMS Virgin Islands, takes place June 15 to 17. The entry fee is $275. This entry fee includes an event T-shirt, registration ‘goodie’ bag, and all meals from Thursday dinner through Sunday’s Brunch.

Once sailors have received their regatta registration packs, they can enter the TRIO Sportswear Social Media competition. To enter, all that is needed is to ‘like’ the TRIO Sportswear Facebook and Instagram pages, then post a selfie photo of the sailor wearing the neck gaiter the company provides in each entry’s registration pack along with the environmentally-friendly word’s ‘Turning the problem into the solution!’ The prize is a chance to win a Trashee-brand rash guard of the sailor’s choice and Adidas Sailing Smock Jacket valued at $150. For more information, visit:

The IOR is sponsored by EMS Virgin Islands, TOTE Maritime, the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, K3 Waterproof Gear and TRIO Sportswear.

For charter boats, request and confirm online at www.optistuff.com. Or, contact McLaughlin Boat Works, 1 (423) 875-0740, 1 (423) 875-4040 or Toll Free in the U.S. 1 (800) 784-6478; Email: [email protected] Deadline to reserve charter boats is May 20, 2018.

Assistance with locating housing for the event is available.

For more information, call (340) 513-2234, Email: [email protected] Or, for the Notice of Regatta, Registration Form and other information, visit the St. Thomas Yacht Club web site at www.styc.club or www.regattanetwork.com

Please also visit the International Optimist Regatta on Facebook!

ABOUT THE SPONSORS

Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS) Virgin Islands. EMS Virgin Islands offers an extensive suite of payment acceptance options through Electronic Merchant Systems, a proven leader of the industry. We work to give customers the opportunity to pay using their preferred method, including a feature rich, affordable POS system that includes EMV, Apple Pay and Google Pay. We’re continually adding new solutions, allowing business owners to make their products or services available to the broadest audience possible. www.emsvirginislands.com (340) 513-9759.

U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. The U.S. Virgin Islands are located in the Eastern Caribbean 1,100 miles southeast of Miami, Florida, USA. Each of the three major islands–St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John–possesses a unique character of its own. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of watersports as well as immerse themselves in the territory’s rich culture by enjoying historical tours, culinary encounters, artisan fairs, parades, storytelling and other special presentations. www.visitusvi.com

TOTE Maritime. TOTE Maritime is a domestic ocean freight carrier headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, that offers freight services for containerized cargo between the U.S., San Juan, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. TOTE is the first carrier to operate liquid natural gas (LNG) powered vessels. www.totemaritime.com

