Puerto Rico’s Puerto del Rey Joins Speedy Dock

The ability to go boating is now in the palm of your hand if your vessel is at Puerto Del Rey in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. This 1,000-plus marina, with extensive land-based storage and repair facilities, is the first and only one on the island to join Speedy Dock. Speedy Dock is an application that provides boat owners with an efficient way to track their vessels and schedule a launch request through mobile devices. This digital addition is among the latest technologies Puerto Del Rey has employed to serve its customers efficiently, and most importantly virtually, given the need for safety due to the global pandemic.

“We are always searching for new technologies that will enable us to improve our client services,” says Carolina Corral, Puerto Del Rey’s chief executive officer. “Upon evaluating different alternatives, we opted for a system that allows our clients to accelerate a launch request when arriving at the marina without having to step foot in the client service office or calling. All requests made through Speedy Dock are reflected immediately in the Marina. With just the touch of a button, the client’s boat will be scheduled to be splashed. We hope that this app allows our customers to plan their weekend ahead and focus on what’s more important – enjoying their time at sea”

The Speedy Dock application can also manage marina transaction history, enable welcome messages and geofencing, the addition of photos, and the reporting of situations (if necessary), among other tasks. Download the Speedy Dock application through Google Play or the Apple Store for free. puertodelrey.com