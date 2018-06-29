Home » Caribbean » Eastern Caribbean » Puerto Rico » Puerto del Rey Inaugurates New Facilities

Puerto del Rey Inaugurates New Facilities

Gary Brown

Caribbean boatyard
The boatyard at Puerto Del Rey, Fajardo

Puerto Rico – Puerto del Rey recently debuted its Dock Center, a new amenity that offers a range of services to its customers right on the main dock. The modern facilities are part of the continued investment in the Marina by Putnam Bridge, the investors who purchased the Marina out of bankruptcy in 2013.

“To continue improving the customer experience in Puerto del Rey, we completely redesigned the Dock Center. It is a new concept that was created based on client needs,” said Carolina Corral, Chief Executive Officer of Puerto del Rey.

The new center includes a first aid room; a gym equipped with ‘state of the art’ cardiovascular and muscular endurance exercise equipment, luxurious bathrooms with air-conditioned showers, captain’s lounge, a business center and a spacious terrace that allows visitors to appreciate a spectacular view of the marina. www.puertodelrey.com/en/general-information 

