PropGlide for propellers and running gear

Boaters have been trying to protect the running gear of their boats using antifouling paints for years. However, keeping antifouling coatings on turning blades and shaft that are under big loads and in permanent turbulence is not possible.

The ultimate solution to this dilemma is the use of foul release products that rather than fighting marine growth create a super slick surface where barnacles cannot attach.

These coatings have no biocides and growth will only go away when the running gear turns. Foul release manufacturers have worked very hard on developing primers that adhere to metals like bronze, brass, stainless steel, and aluminum. As important, is putting a system together that is easy to apply. This point alone sets products apart. Some manufacturers demand two applicators to coat a single propeller since the primer cures superfast; others are complex to mix and take a long time to cure which extends the time that boats must remain on the hard.

Another aspect is the top coat. All of them are silicone base. This material is very sensitive to being exposed to the air. Yet manufacturers drive customers to buy kits that are oversized for their particular application. Some applicators tend to buy bigger kits that are used in multiple boats without realizing that every time that top coat can is opened the next application will be compromised by the product itself.

Lastly, the price tag of foul release coatings makes them too costly to many boaters, especially smaller boats and sail boats.

PropGlide USA Corp, a Florida based company, launched a foul release system for propellers and running gear, that encompasses the solution to all these challenges. The company spent over a decade conducting research and development across three continents to bring the ultimate propeller and running gear coating to market at a reasonable price.

PropGlide™ can be applied by DIY since the application is easier, and less time restrictive than competitive products. The application time between primer and top coat of PropGlide is tripled making the application easier and less prone to application issues.

