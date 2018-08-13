Prevent Thefts or Recover A Stolen Yacht Fast with GOST Technology

Share

The bad news is that Florida ranks as the number one state for boat thefts, according to the Des Plaines, Illinois-based National Insurance Crime Bureau’s 2017 watercraft theft report, released in May. What’s more, the top three cities for boat theft were all in Florida, with Miami first, Tampa second and Fort Lauderdale third. The good news is that use of technology such as the GOST Nav-Tracker 1.0 tracking system, manufactured by Fort Lauderdale, Florida-headquartered Global Ocean Security Technologies, can speed recovery. This is just what happened earlier this year when a 34-foot Regulator stolen in Miami Beach was recovered in 49 minutes by the U.S. Coast Guard.

“The GOST Nav-Tracker 1.0 has been used on everything from superyachts, tenders and toys, commercial and law enforcement vessels, as well as everyday pleasure craft,” says Jay Keenan, president and chief executive officer of GOST. “While our popular Nav-Tracker 1.0 is ideal for bringing a stolen vessel home, my advice would be to have additional security sensors as part of your overall protection package. GOST offers a full complement of sensors from fire and smoke detectors to pressure and door sensors to notify you right away on the state of your vessel. In addition, our network of installers can add sirens or strobes or even rig all the lights on the boat to flash to let thieves know they have been discovered – which 98 percent of the time leads them to flee immediately. This is the reason one of our tag lines is ‘Prevent the Event’ because it is much easier to wash footprints off your boat then to have to replace the electronics or have a recovered boat in the shop for months to repair damages.”

Keenan adds, “Our tracking devices have worldwide coverage with the latest in satellite communications and our talented network of installers can recommend the right package for your vessel. A key part to every security system is a proper installation that hides the components so would-be thieves don’t even know a GOST system is active until they trip a sensor. Therefore, we have only the finest, highly-trained professionals certified to carry and install our product line.” www.gostglobal.com