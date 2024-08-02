-->
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Trinidad

Power Boats Update – Sails Re-Opened, Solar Light Installed

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
Solar Light Installation. Courtesy PowerBoats
It was a busy start to 2024 for Power Boat Mutual Facilities Ltd., one of the large boatyards and marinas on Chaguaramas Bay, in Trinidad. For one, the Sails Restaurant & Pub re-opened. In January, the restaurant was open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Tuesdays to Sundays, but it will be phasing in longer hours. To give a taste, lunch specials may include Fried or Stewed Chicken with carrot rice, red beans, fried plantains, and a green salad, or Trini favorites such as Bhagi Rice, dhal, and curry beef for under US $10. Secondly, Power Boats ‘gave back’ to the marine community by buying and installing a high-powered solar light at Copperhole on Monos Island. This very dark point is now lit to provide safer passage for yachts coming into the Gulf of Paria from the north through the ‘Bocas’, or inlets between the small islands of Monos, Huevos, and Chacachacare islands. powerboats.co.tt

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
