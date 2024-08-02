North Sails Introduces NPL RENEW, a Sustainable Sailcloth for Cruising

- Advertisement -

Sailing on the blue just became greener. North Sails, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, USA, with eight lofts throughout the Caribbean, launched its RENEW, a North Panel Laminate (NPL) sailcloth in January. The RENEW sailcloth is for cruising boats from 25’ to 45’ LOA. It’s made from more than 90% sustainable sources, with no sacrifice in performance or longevity.

“We have been deliberate and comprehensive in vetting the authenticity of sustainability claims and thoroughly testing the materials before bringing a product to market. We wanted to be 100% certain with RENEW that North Sails could stand behind the improvements in the carbon footprint and authenticity of the sustainable materials in our sailcloth. With our wider commitment to continuous improvement and our push to strive for more sustainable solutions across the business at all levels, RENEW will not stop with panel laminates, and we will look to apply this approach to sustainable raw materials across our broader range of products,” says Ken Read, North Sails president.

North Sail’s Caribbean lofts are in Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Antigua & Barbuda, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Lucia, Grenada, and Curacao. www.northsails.com

Post Views: 91