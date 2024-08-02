-->
Thursday, August 8, 2024
spot_img
Yacht

BFG Provisions Comes to the Caribbean

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
Courtesy BFG Provisions
Courtesy BFG Provisions
Fine dining at sea means a high standard of provisioning. To meet this escalating demand, BFG Provisions, a full-service food and drinks provisioner for superyachts, has expanded its coverage to the Caribbean. Up until last summer, the Corfu, Greece-based company exclusively covered the entire Mediterranean, delivering provisions to superyachts through established partnerships with local agents across the reason, says Elizabeth Koliada, sales and marketing specialist. “In the winter of 2023, we expanded our reach to the Caribbean by forming partnerships with local agents and AirCargo. This collaboration allows us to deliver the best EU-quality produce to the Caribbean within 1 to 2 days. We meticulously adhere to stringent rules and calculations to maintain optimal temperatures, ensuring the delivery of fresh, high-quality products.” 

Courtesy BFG Provisions
Courtesy BFG Provisions

BFG Provisions’ Caribbean coverage now includes Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba the Bahamas, Bonaire, the British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Grenada, St. Barth’s, St. Maarten/St. Martin and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as Fort Lauderdale in the U.S., and Panama plus the Pacific Coast of Mexico. bfg-provisions.com

Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
