Lemon Zest & Avocado Bliss: Easy Weeknight Meals to Impress

Welcome back to ALL AT SEA’s culinary journey, The Dish! This month we’re diving into a delightful blend of flavors, from comforting classics to a classic with a new twist.

EASY CHICKEN PICCATA

Prep time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Servings: 4

2 large chicken breasts

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp. minced garlic (about 5 cloves)

Flour (for dredging)

6 Tbsp. butter, divided

4 Tbsp. olive oil

1 shallot, finely chopped

1-1/4 cup chicken broth and/or dry white wine

1 Tbsp. lemon juice + zest of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp. brined capers, drained

Garnish: Lemon wedges and chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Butterfly the chicken breasts and then cut into 8 pieces. Season the chicken all over with the salt and pepper. Place the flour in a shallow bowl. Dip each piece of the chicken in the flour, turning to coat and shake off any excess. Discard the flour when finished dredging.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add 3 tablespoons of the butter plus the olive oil. When hot, add the chicken pieces (in a single layer) and cook for about 3 minutes per side until golden. Transfer the chicken to a warmed serving plate.

Turn the heat down to medium. Add the shallot and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook about 1 minute. Stir in chicken broth and simmer until the liquid is reduced by about half, 4-5 minutes. Add remaining butter, lemon juice, lemon zest, and capers to the skillet. Scrape up any browned bits. Pour sauce over chicken. Garnish and serve.

ROASTED GREEN BEANS

Prep time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 15 minutes. Servings: 4

1-1/2 lbs. fresh green beans

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

Fresh ground Himalayan Salt, to taste

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Move oven rack to middle position and preheat oven to 425ºF. Prepare a baking sheet. Rinse and inspect beans and trim where needed, pat dry. Add to baking sheet. Coat beans in the olive oil and sprinkle generously with the garlic powder, salt, and pepper, toss until everything is completed coated. Spread out in one layer, so beans are not touching. Roast for about 10 minutes, then move them around. Cook about another 5 minutes. Beans should be soft and have a bit of char. Serve immediately.

SIMPLE ARUGULA SALAD WITH FRESH PARMESAN

Prep time: 10 minutes. Servings: 4

1/2 cup freshly shaved Parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1/2 tsp. honey, optional

1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 (5 ounce) package arugula, about 5 cups

Salt and pepper to taste

In a small bowl or measuring jug add oil, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, honey, and mustard; whisk all together. Add the arugula to a large salad bowl and toss with the dressing and Parmesan cheese shavings. Taste and adjust if needed. This salad wilts quickly, so enjoy it right away.

Note: The better the quality of the cheese, the better the salad! I like to shave mine right off the block of cheese with a vegetable peeler.

AVOCADO DEVILLED EGGS

Prep time: 15 minutes. Makes: 12

6 hard-boiled eggs peeled and halved

4 Tbsp. Kraft Avocado Oil Mayo

2 tsp. fresh squeezed lime juice

1 avocado – peeled, pitted, and diced

Sea salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Freshly chopped chives

Remove the egg yolks and place them in a food processor. Arrange the whites cut-side up on a serving platter. To the food processor, add the mayonnaise, lime juice, avocado, and salt. Process until well blended and smooth, then transfer to a resealable plastic bag. With scissors, snip off a bottom corner from the bag. Using the bag like a pastry bag, pipe the yolk mixture into the egg white halves. Garnish with plenty of chopped chives. Serve immediately!

Judge, Charter Yacht Consultant, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon and www.shiptoshoreinc.com CaptJan2@gmail.com

