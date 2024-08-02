MarineMax Vacations Sponsors Educational Training for Caribbean Marine Technicians

- Advertisement -

Calling all marine technicians across the Caribbean! MarineMax Vacations LTD, a premier provider of luxury power catamaran yacht charters in the BVI, is proud to announce its commitment to professional development and technical excellence in the marine industry by sponsoring four educational courses. These workshops will focus on in-depth training and certifications for diagnosing, maintaining, and repairing Advanced Outboard and Mercury Systems and Teledyne Marine Systems featuring Raymarine by FLIR.

“MarineMax Vacations is proud to champion the growth of the British Virgin Islands Marine technical community. Our unwavering commitment includes steadfast support and opportunities that elevate local talent, empowering them with the knowledge and skills essential for a thriving career and the marine industry. Through collaboration and investment in education, we pave the way for a sustainable and successful path forward,” says Phil Underwood, MarineMax Fleet Support Manager.

The first workshop took place in early March. Another will begin this month. This training site is the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College CCFC+HQ2, Paraquita Bay, Parham Town, BVI. To register for this training, email marine@hlscc.edu.vg or visit the Centre for Applied Marine Studies at hlscc.thoughtfulx.com/centre_for_applied_marine_studies/, www.marinemaxvacations.com.

