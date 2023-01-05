-->
Thursday, January 5, 2023
HomeLifeNew Sargassum Book Launched by St. Martin’s Les Fruits de Mer
Life

New Sargassum Book Launched by St. Martin’s Les Fruits de Mer

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
1
Credit Mark Yokoyama
Credit Mark Yokoyama
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

Seaweed is everywhere and a new book tells why. Suddenly, Sargassum!, written by Mark Yokoyama, co-founder of the Les Fruits de Mer association in St. Martin, tells the story of why so much sargassum has been washing up over the last decade. Also inside are facts about this unusual seaweed, the process that brings sargassum blooms to St. Martin, the creatures that depend on it both in the sea and on the land, its impacts, and even how this seaweed inspires art. Vivid photos reveal an entire world of life that is hidden in the sargassum, from microscopic sea creatures to birds that have learned to hunt and forage in it. The book is available in English and French.

Credit Mark Yokoyama
Credit Mark Yokoyama

“Interesting things in the book for sea-oriented folks are the mechanics of how the sargassum started coming here and why it comes back each year. Also, the marine life that lives on and around it. We’re still learning about the ecology of this tropical sargassum, so anyone on the water could make important observations about how it is being used by fish and birds,” says Yokoyama.

Suddenly, Sargassum! Is available on Amazon (www.amazon.com/dp/B0BBFLNSTS) for $19.99. www.lesfruitsdemer.com

Sargassum Weed: Boon or Curse?

A Seaweed Problem

Sargassum Grown Veggies May Contain Toxic Metals

 

Post Views: 1
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Eden Rock – St. Barths Coral Restoration Program
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Lin collins on Captain Martin Jennett and Scaramouche, the Carriacou Schooner
Thomas Bruley on Spanish Treasure Scattered on the Beach for the Taking?
Rae on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
J May on A Portal Into Hell
Diver on Julian Putley Remembers August ‘Augie’ Hollen: Innovative Builder of Cowhorn Schooners
michael Costa on St. Lucia’s Marigot Bay Marina Now Managed by US Marina Group
Todd on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Danny on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Sandy on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Eric Martin on Blue Marlin Display Dedicated at St. Thomas Airport
Lorraine lote on Sunsail Opens A Base in the Exumas
Bob on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved