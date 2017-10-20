New Face at Pursuit Boats

Share

tweet





A Miami native and MBA graduate of the city’s Florida International University is expanding his horizons in the marine industry. Les Ares, who has eleven years of sales and marketing experience in the boating industry, most recently as vice president of sales and marketing at Lumishore, is now Business Development Manager for South Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean at Pursuit Boats.

“I am proud to be representing Pursuit Boats and their tradition of quality and innovation, and am excited to be working with friends and colleagues in a territory I have strong ties to,” says Ares, is also a licensed USCG OUPV (6 pack) Captain, member of the International Yacht Brokers Association and has completed the Certified National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) installation program. “I plan on strengthening our existing partnerships in South Florida, the Caribbean and Central America, while exploring new markets in South America.”

Pursuit Boats are manufactured in Fort Pierce, Florida in lengths of 23 to 40 feet. They come in Center Console, Dual Console, Offshore, Sport and Sport Coupe configurations. pursuitboats.com

Like this: Like Loading...