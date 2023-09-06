-->
Thursday, September 7, 2023
MarineMax Yachts Celebrates Sale of “Reel High’s” Luxury Viking 92 Skybridge Yacht

Profile picture of the stunning Viking 92 Skybridge yacht against a picturesque seascape.
Experience Luxury on the Water: The Viking 92 Skybridge - A Marvel of Elegance.
MarineMax Yachts is delighted to announce the successful sale of the exquisite “Reel High’s,” a 2016 Viking 92 Skybridge. This remarkable transaction was facilitated by the expertise of Scott Roberton, part of the MarineMax Clearwater team.

Scott Roberton first connected with the owner when they expressed interest in upgrading to a larger vessel. Their journey together began with the sale of a 2009 Hatteras 77 Convertible. However, as the owner’s preferences evolved, they set their sights on a yacht in the 90-foot range, leading to the acquisition of the impressive 2016 Viking 92 Skybridge.

Distinguished by its luxurious features, this Viking yacht boasts an Enclosed Skybridge with a Palm Beach Tower, five staterooms with ensuite heads, and separate crew accommodations for two. An ASEA converter ensures global electrical compatibility.

Upon entering the main salon through double entryway doors, guests are greeted by a U-shaped sofa with ample storage. To star theboard side, an internal staircase leads to the enclosed flybridge, complete with a wet bar, ice maker, and a 65″ TV on a lift mechanism.

The master stateroom, centrally located amidship, spans the vessel’s full beam. Large port and starboard port lights bathe the room in natural light, creating an inviting and spacious atmosphere. The master stateroom also features additional seating, a desk/vanity area, two walk-in closets, and an oversized master head and shower adorned with marble finishes.

The owners of “Reel High’s” cherish their voyages along the West Coast of Florida and The Bahamas, where they enjoy quality time with family and friends. This Viking 92 Skybridge was designed to provide them with unparalleled comfort and luxury.

In addition to the sale of “Reel High’s,” MarineMax Yachts proudly highlights several other noteworthy sales from the past month, including a 2019 Azimut S7, sold by Gregg Kopp of MarineMax Miami, and a 2019 Azimut Magellano 25 Metri, sold by Mike Bader of MarineMax Yacht Center.

MarineMax Yachts is committed to delivering high-quality yacht sales, brokerage, and charter services, offering a premium collection of luxury boats and yachts from esteemed brands like Aquila Power Catamarans, Azimut Yachts, Bertram Yachts, Cruisers Yachts, Galeon Yachts, Ocean Alexander, MJM, and more. For additional information on MarineMax Yachts and their extensive offerings, please visit MarineMax Yachts.

