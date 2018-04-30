MarineMax App Makes Scheduling Servicing a Breeze

Share

It’s great fun to plan a day out on the water with family and friends. Yet, this isn’t necessarily so when it comes to making an appointment for boat servicing or keeping up with the routine maintenance required by factory warranties. MarineMax just made this latter task easier. The Clearwater, Florida-headquartered recreational boat and yacht retailer has launched its Service Express mobile app in Florida

“Service Express is available for download everywhere,” says Chad White, brand manager for Service Express. “MarineMax locations throughout Florida are ready to receive customer service requests. In the Fall of 2017, we launched the app in our Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and select Midwest regions. We expect to add the rest of our 40+ MarineMax service locations in time for Spring of this year.”

Available for both Android and iOS from Apple App Store and Google Play, customers can download the app, register their boat, and schedule their service in advance all with the touch of a finger. Service can even be performed in the boat’s current location depending on the work being completed. For more information, visit: www.marinemax.com/serviceexpress

