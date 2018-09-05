Landmark 360 building at Yacht Haven Grande Leased for NEW Mixed Use Attraction

Share

tweet





ISLAND GLOBAL YACHTING (IGY MARINAS) ANNOUNCES LEASE OF THE 360 DEGREE “OVER-WATER” BUILDING IN ST. THOMAS, USVI TO A PRIVATE GROUP PLANNING A MIXED USE PREMIER DESTINATION ATTRACTION

THE 360 BUILDING IS LOCATED IN YACHT HAVEN GRANDE MARINA AND IS ONE OF THE REGION’S MOST UNIQUE OVER-WATER STRUCTURES GRANTING INCREDIBLE 360-DEGREE VIEWS OF CHARLOTTE AMALIE HARBOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST PRESTIGIOUS SUPER YACHT MARINAS, THE 360 BUILDING IS ALSO WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE FROM THE REGION’S BUSIEST CRUISE SHIP TERMINALS AND THE ISLAND’S HISTORIC ATTRACTIONS.

IGY Marinas is pleased to announce that the landmark 360 building at Yacht Haven Grande located in Charlotte Amalie, Saint Thomas, US Virgin Islands has been leased to a private group. This group includes Dr. Kiran Akal, former Creative Consultant for Walt Disney and Warner Music writer and artist as well as Mr. Dave Goodman, former Vice President and Executive Producer of Entertainment for the Walt Disney Company (The Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort and the Walt Disney Special Events Group) and Anheuser Busch Theme Parks. In making a long-term commitment to the USVI, the group intends to transform the 360 building into a premier, mixed-use attraction, that is unique along the Caribbean cruise line route.

The rich history and culture of the USVI and greater Caribbean, as well as the natural resources that make this region so sought after, will be part of the narrative of the themed attraction. The project has the support of the USVI Department of Tourism, Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, and IGY Marinas. The project will provide jobs and onsite training at the highest levels in the

hospitality, retail and technical sectors. The attraction is expected to contribute significantly to the local economy and further diversify the USVI’s tourism product offering.

In the immediate days ahead, the group looks forward to collaborating closely with other essential government agencies, as they work towards making this project a highly visible symbol of recovery and confidence in the future of the region.

“What we are planning will not be found anywhere else in the world” Dr. Kiran Akal –Director, Last West Indian Company

“The signing of this lease further supports IGY’s over 14-year commitment to the economic development of the USVI and wider region” Tom Mukamal – CEO, IGY Marinas