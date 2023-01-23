Falmouth Harbour Marina Expands Its Superyacht Dock

- Advertisement -

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is building a new 417-foot private yacht, one that will set a new record for the world’s largest sailing yacht. If Bezos cruises to the Caribbean, he’ll find a perfect place to tie up at the Falmouth Harbour Marina in Antigua.

A recently completed expansion to one of the marina’s custom-built concrete docks has created a super yacht dock 535-foot in length by 20-foot width, the latter of which makes it easy for these mega vessels to receive deliveries conveniently and drive charter clients right to the gangway. Piles driven some 40-foot into the seabed means it’s sturdy too. Electricity, fuel, and water are available on all of Falmouth Harbour Marina’s docks, including the new super dock. Plus, its free-to-guests Wi-Fi is being expanded and upgraded, with the option of a hard wire connection, if requested.

“We have been considering this dock expansion for a few years, but it got delayed by COVID,” says Bobby Reis, Falmouth Harbour Marina’s general manager. “We have done it for two reasons. First, we recognized that if Antigua was to maintain its position as the leading place for yachting, there was a need to expand. Demand was outstripping the available dockage. We are the only marina with the space to expand and we felt it had to be done in the interest of our country. While most islands have one event or regatta, Antigua has many regattas and events that are internationally recognized. Our Charter Yacht Show starts the season in early December. There is also the RORC Caribbean 600, the Classic Yacht Regatta, the Superyacht Challenge, the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge, the Jolly Harbour Valentine’s Regatta, the Oyster Regatta, and Antigua Sailing Week followed by the Antigua to Bermuda Race. Secondly, the yachts are getting larger. Yachts over 300 feet are increasing.”

Based on current bookings, Reis adds, it appears that the upcoming season will be very successful. Now, the Falmouth Harbor Marina has the space to welcome more and bigger yachts. antigua-marina.com