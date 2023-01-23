-->
Monday, January 23, 2023
HomeAntigua and BarbudaAntiguaFalmouth Harbour Marina Expands Its Superyacht Dock
AntiguaYacht

Falmouth Harbour Marina Expands Its Superyacht Dock

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
2
Falmouth Harbour Marina’s new 535 ft dock
Falmouth Harbour Marina’s new 535 ft dock
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is building a new 417-foot private yacht, one that will set a new record for the world’s largest sailing yacht. If Bezos cruises to the Caribbean, he’ll find a perfect place to tie up at the Falmouth Harbour Marina in Antigua.

A recently completed expansion to one of the marina’s custom-built concrete docks has created a super yacht dock 535-foot in length by 20-foot width, the latter of which makes it easy for these mega vessels to receive deliveries conveniently and drive charter clients right to the gangway. Piles driven some 40-foot into the seabed means it’s sturdy too. Electricity, fuel, and water are available on all of Falmouth Harbour Marina’s docks, including the new super dock. Plus, its free-to-guests Wi-Fi is being expanded and upgraded, with the option of a hard wire connection, if requested.

Falmouth Harbour Marina’s new 535 ft dock
Falmouth Harbour Marina’s new 535 ft dock

“We have been considering this dock expansion for a few years, but it got delayed by COVID,” says Bobby Reis, Falmouth Harbour Marina’s general manager. “We have done it for two reasons. First, we recognized that if Antigua was to maintain its position as the leading place for yachting, there was a need to expand. Demand was outstripping the available dockage. We are the only marina with the space to expand and we felt it had to be done in the interest of our country. While most islands have one event or regatta, Antigua has many regattas and events that are internationally recognized. Our Charter Yacht Show starts the season in early December. There is also the RORC Caribbean 600, the Classic Yacht Regatta, the Superyacht Challenge, the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge, the Jolly Harbour Valentine’s Regatta, the Oyster Regatta, and Antigua Sailing Week followed by the Antigua to Bermuda Race. Secondly, the yachts are getting larger. Yachts over 300 feet are increasing.”

Based on current bookings, Reis adds, it appears that the upcoming season will be very successful. Now, the Falmouth Harbor Marina has the space to welcome more and bigger yachts. antigua-marina.com 

The Do’s and Don’ts of Chartering your Boat

From Trickle to Torrent – The Amazon

From Trickle to Torrent: The Amazon Part 2

Post Views: 2
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

So Caribbean, you can almost taste the rum...

Previous article
Rum Review: Diplomático – Distillery Collection No 2 Barbet Rum
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Daniel Jordan on Laughing into the Prevailing Wind
Lin collins on Captain Martin Jennett and Scaramouche, the Carriacou Schooner
Thomas Bruley on Spanish Treasure Scattered on the Beach for the Taking?
Rae on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
J May on A Portal Into Hell
Diver on Julian Putley Remembers August ‘Augie’ Hollen: Innovative Builder of Cowhorn Schooners
michael Costa on St. Lucia’s Marigot Bay Marina Now Managed by US Marina Group
Todd on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Danny on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Sandy on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Eric Martin on Blue Marlin Display Dedicated at St. Thomas Airport
Lorraine lote on Sunsail Opens A Base in the Exumas

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved