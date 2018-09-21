Christophe Harbour launches the Caribbean’s only 122m freehold superyacht berths

Share

Christophe Harbour, the 2,500-acre resort and superyacht marina destination on the Southeastern Peninsula of St Kitts, has announced the launch of the Caribbean’s first and only freehold superyacht berths for yachts from 106 to 122 metres.

The six new berths enhance the existing facilities of The Marina at Christophe Harbour, which is already recognised as a safe haven with its naturally protected harbour, pristine tropical setting, and all the amenities and elite services superyacht owners, captains and crew expect.

Unlike traditional leasehold models, the new superyacht berths are being offered for sale with deeded, freehold title from US$6.25m to US$7m. With alongside mooring, instead of the more common stern-to design, on state-of-the-art, fixed concrete piers, the new berths are being built to the highest standards.

The Marina at Christophe Harbour, which currently boasts 24 fully serviced yacht berths for vessels from 45-65 metres, is a designated port of entry for St Kitts and Nevis offering 24-hour security, tax- and duty-free fuel with in-berth fuelling as well as duty-free concessions for provisioning and imports.

Central to ownership is unfettered access to Christophe Harbour’s sophisticated shoreside amenities including a lively marina village with art galleries, cafe and shops, an iconic Customs House, which will be home to marina services, customs and immigration, a fitness centre and crew lounge, and a distinctive collection of shoreside amenities unmatched in the Caribbean, including the Caribbean’s first Park Hyatt St Kitts Christophe Harbour hotel, The Pavilion beach club, and SALT Plage beach bar.

Christophe Harbour is in the heart of the Eastern Caribbean’s cruising grounds near Antigua and St Barths, served by KayanJet private jet terminal and a modern airport with direct flights from major cities including Miami, New York, Toronto and London which makes it ideal as a homeport for private and charter yachts.

“The KayanJet private jet terminal has been a real game changer for our clients and charter vessels in the region,” said Director of Yachting Aeneas Hollins. “It’s a seamless VIP arrival experience that means guests go from the tarmac to topside onboard in 30 minutes.”

Berth ownership also offers eligibility for economic citizenship via the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment program, one of the world’s oldest and most reputable. Far-reaching benefits of this program include visa-free travel to more than 120 countries and no residency requirement.

“These freehold berths are a direct response to requests from superyacht owners and captains for berths to accommodate larger vessels,” said Christophe Harbour CEO Charles P. “Buddy” Darby III.

“We’re based in a protected natural harbour, a definite attraction that makes Christophe Harbour a unique destination. There are not that many places where a superyacht of this size can go and safely dock whatever the weather in the Caribbean. With the launch of these new berths, Christophe Harbour is the only marina in the region able to welcome yachts up to 122 metres in an enclosed harbour.”

He added, “The Marina at Christophe Harbour is a state-of-the-art destination marina; the latest and greatest in the Caribbean, with all the things you would expect to find including in-slip fuelling and the largest fuel farm dedicated to a marina in the Eastern Caribbean, high speed WiFi, 24-hour security with a single, controlled access point, bespoke concierge services and onsite transportation, as well as VIP clearance for yachts and private aircraft via the KayanJet private terminal. There is no better homeport.”

Specific marina services include:

Alongside mooring with technologically advanced systems

Protected entrance, safe inner harbour with 24/7 security

Professionally managed berth rental and maintenance program

Bespoke concierge services for crew and guests and dedicated crew lounge and recreational area

Expedited VIP customs clearance and immigration

Tax- and duty-free fuel with the largest fuel storage capacity in the Eastern Caribbean dedicated to a marina with ease of in-berth fueling at 120 AG’s per minute

480 volt 400-amp power pedestals with additional custom options available.

Vehicle access to dock and fingers

In-berth power, water, fuel and high-speed Wi-Fi

KayanJet luxury private air terminal

For more information, email [email protected] , or telephone +1 800.881.7180 or +1 869.465.9755.