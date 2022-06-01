Calling All Photographers: Enter to Win the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image Award 2022

- Advertisement -

The Caribbean was full of world-class competitive yacht racing this past winter and spring. Professional photographers who snapped this eye candy, and more from anywhere in the world, are invited to enter this world’s leading photo competition dedicated to competitive sailing. The 13th annual Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award invites submissions of images taken between October 5, 2021, and October 9, 2022. Eighty of the best images, as selected by the international jury, will be published on the event website by October. Winners will be named on November 21 during the Yacht Racing Forum gala in Malta.

New this year is a voting system that has been developed for the public, and which is no longer based on Facebook. Plus, contest rules have been changed as requested by many of the photographers who pointed out that only a small percentage of photos of offshore regattas (Vendée Globe, The Ocean Race, Fastnet Race, etc) are taken during a regatta. Ditto for dinghy pictures, i.e., photographers need to steer clear of competitors, which strongly limits their creativity. So, the rules go back to the contest’s inception, meaning that ‘photos must reflect the spirit of regatta and may have been taken at any time’.

Last year, 126 photographers representing 24 nationalities submitted an image for the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award. The winner was French photographer Loïc Venance of AFP. More than 15,000 people voted for their favorite image. www.yachtracingimage.com/contest/rules.html