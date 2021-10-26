Boston Whaler’s New 420 Outrage Anniversary Edition Debuts

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the original Outrage, Boston Whaler has debuted a 21st-century version of its flagship model. According to the Edgewater, FL-based boat manufacturer, the 420 Outrage Anniversary Edition retains everything boaters love about the original 420 Outrage such as ease of use, expansive seating and gathering spaces, a well-appointed cabin, purposeful amenities, great fishability and flawless performance, plus builds on these aspects with the latest technology, updated styling, and an array of exciting new options.

“The 420 Outrage’s hull design and performance are proven across varying global conditions, but our Boston Whaler community throughout the Caribbean and Latin America is one of the most active worldwide,” says Wil Rogers, director of large boat sales. “The 420 Outrage Anniversary Edition’s running characteristics are right at home with the long duration of Caribbean swells, as well as the traditionally short, windy, and choppy conditions. Our Anniversary Model featuring SeaKeeper gyro stabilization and Frostbox refrigeration add even higher levels of comfort to the crew. In addition, the shade of our gunnel-to-gunnel hardtop and air conditioned helm deck and cabin offer refuge from the Caribbean sun. Robust construction and hardware can endure for years, offering a trouble-free ownership experience.”

Boston Whaler launched a series of events to kick off the new model, and the 420’s tour concludes this month at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 27-31, 2021. www.bostonwhaler.com