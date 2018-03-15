Bitcoin and Denison yacht brokers 

Share

Yacht broker Wiley Sharp of Denison’s St. Thomas office recently brokered a deal for a 48ft sailing catamaran in the Virgin Islands. Nothing unique there, you might say, until you look at the transaction. Using Coinbase, a digital currency exchange headquartered in San Francisco, California, the buyer converted bitcoins to dollars to purchase the yacht.

The brokerage said their client approached them about using Bitcoin, which is the most common type of cryptocurrency, and familiar with Bitcoin, Denison readily agreed.

With an eye on the future, Denison accept Bitcoin for brokerage yachts and as payment for their in-stock inventory of new yachts.

“There are Bitcoin users of all ages, in South Florida and across all continents, buying and selling luxury goods. We need to be present and available to all potential clients in all marketplaces, and accepting Bitcoin allows us to do that,” Bob Denison said. denisonyachtsales.com

