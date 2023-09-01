Anguilla Joins UK’s Ocean Conservation Program: A Step Towards Sustainable Seas

- Advertisement -

Anguilla becomes a member of the UK’s Ocean Conservation Program Blue Belt initiative

The initiative aims to protect marine environments, combat biodiversity loss, and tackle plastic pollution

Anguilla’s participation will support sustainable economic growth while addressing climate change impacts

When a former UK Prime Minister tweets about it, the news must be big. In February, the Government of Anguilla officially became a member of the United Kingdom’s Ocean Conservation Program Blue Belt initiative. The Blue Belt initiative supports UK Overseas Territories with the protection and sustainable management of their marine environments. The program especially targets some of the greatest challenges facing the world’s oceans today, namely coastal management, biodiversity loss, and plastic pollution. Anguilla’s participation in this initiative will help to manage the island’s coastal and marine resources to spur economic growth, all while adapting to the effects of climate change.

“We recognize that our most prized assets are our spectacular beaches and turquoise waters. Through the Blue Belt Initiative, we will ensure that they are preserved and promoted so that future generations of both Anguillans and our boating visitors will continue to experience and enjoy them,” says Stacey Liburd, director of the Anguilla Tourist Board.

Now with Anguilla onboard, along with nine other UK Overseas Territories including the Turks & Caicos, David Cameron highlighted in his tweet that the Blue Belt initiative now protects 4.5 million square km of ocean. www.gov.uk/guidance/the-blue-belt-programme