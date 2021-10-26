ALEXSEAL Launches Latest Generation of Acrylic Topcoat

Talk about looking shiny and new! Acrylic Topcoat X is the newest addition to the Alexseal Yacht Coating portfolio. Using the latest acrylic resin technologies combined with decades of yacht coatings knowledge, the topcoat redefines the marine acrylic coating market with brilliant paintwork results and a simple, time-saving application. Alexseal’s full range of colors is available for the X Series, allowing various individual hull, deck, and stripe combinations. The finish, according to the company, is above the level of existing acrylics in the yacht market and equal to polyester topcoats.

“With the conditions in the Caribbean, the X series largest advantage is the fast drying and polishability. That’s helpful especially for boats painted under challenging conditions with a lot of dust and wind,” says Tobias Greisen, project marketing manager.

ALEXSEAL’s Acrylic Topcoat X, distributed by Mankiewicz Coatings in Charleston, SC and Mankiewicz Gebr & Co. in Hamburg, Germany, will soon be available at Island Water World in St. Maarten, as well as Gold Coast Marine and Lewis Marine Supply stores in Fort Lauderdale, FL. www.alexseal.com