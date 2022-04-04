Tuesday, May 3, 2022
6 Ways to Have Full Moon Party and Fun in The Caribbean

Barbados Gun Hill Party Nightlife. Courtesy Barbados Tourism Marketing
There’s nothing like a full moon to light up the nightlife in the Caribbean. Far from big-city bright lights, this heavenly body makes the ideal illumination for everything from yearly festivals to monthly full moon parties and paddles. Here’s a sampling of six ways to have full moon fun in the Caribbean.

Moonsplash at the Dune Preserve Restaurant & Beach Bar on Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla
Moonsplash at the Dune Preserve Restaurant & Beach Bar on Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla

1. Moonsplash at the Dune Preserve Restaurant & Beach Bar on Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla

Set for March 18 – 20, 2022, at the Dune Preserve Restaurant & Beach Bar on Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla, this 30-plus-year-old three-day music festival happens annually during the spring solstice for the past 30-plus years. The event is the brainchild of reggae singer, Bankie Banx, who is known as the ‘Anguillan Bob Dylan’ and his New York producer friend, Sheriff Bob Saidenberg. “What makes Moonsplash most memorable, and fun is that you never know exactly what you’re going to get,” says Banx. “We have had acts as varied as Jimmy Buffett to Third World to Richie Havens. Guests can always expect great live music and special guest appearances.  We’ve even had unscheduled guests like John Mayer show up to surprise us and the audience. It’s all about great musical performances in a unique and funky environment. Think ‘Burning Man’ on the beach. It’s an annual pilgrimage for many Moonsplash faithful.” To attend, buy tickets in advance online at www.bankiebanx.net or from local outlets like The Dune Preserve, The Anguilla Tourist Board, Tackle Box and Elvis Beach Bar.

 

Trellis Bay BVI Full Moon Party
Trellis Bay BVI Full Moon Party

2. Trellis Bay Market Bar & Grill Full Moon Party – Beef Island, British Virgin Islands

The monthly full moon parties at this Beef Island, British Virgin Islands-based eatery are famous for the laidback outdoor atmosphere. “Participants usually come around 6 p.m. to enjoy dinner with their families. The menu ranges from Jerk Chicken, Jerk Pork, BBQ Chicken, BBQ Ribs, Burgers, Wings, Grill Lobster and much more. For the remainder of the evening, participants roam all along the beachfront with live family-friendly entertainment starting at 8:00 PM such as LED Mocko Jumbies, Fire Dancers, Live Bands (in rotation) and local DJs,” says Shamora Penn, general manager. The party is free. However, dinner reservations are recommended. www.trellisbaymarket.com

The Fireball Full Moon Party at Trellis Bay

 

JT Pro Center Kitesurfing School Full Moon Party. Courtesy of JT Pro Center
JT Pro Center Kitesurfing School Full Moon Party. Courtesy of JT Pro Center

3. JT Pro Center Kitesurfing School Full Moon Parties – Clifton Union Island

Kitebeach in Clifton, on Union Island, hosts one of the most entertaining parties in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. “This is not only because of the different music genre played throughout the night and the amazing landscape of the beach party facing the moonrise but because of our now famous Night Kitesurfing show,” says Jeremie Tronet, owner of the JT Pro Center Kitesurfing School. From December to March, sometimes April, starting around 6:30 p.m., the night begins with the full moon rising over the Atlantic Ocean. The slow house mixes set the tone for a beautiful night under the coconut palms, with glow sticks, fireballs and lasers lining the beach. Revelers arrive either by dinghy from their sailboats or by walking up from town. By now, the smell of BBQ is in the air. The main event happens when Tronet, a Pro Kitesurfer, launches his kite, all lit up with LED lights, and jumps over a massive 10-foot-high bonfire on the water. Up to 300 people can assemble beachside cheering for every one of Tronet’s death-defying jumps. The party continues until the wee hours of the morning. Free entry to the party. www.kitesurfgrenadines.com

 

Barbados Gun Hill Party Nightlife. Courtesy Barbados Tourism Marketing
Barbados Gun Hill Party Nightlife. Courtesy Barbados Tourism Marketing

4. Gun Hill By Moonlight – Parish of St. George, Barbados

The 1818-built Gun Hill Signal Station in Barbados’ parish of St George gives an especially impressive view of the entire island from the Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean Sea on a full moon night. This is when the Barbados National Trust hosts its evening cocktail parties on the Saturdays closest to the months’ full moon. The gate opens at 5:30 pm. There are cocktails, finger food refreshments and live music. Cost US $20 pp. barbadosnationaltrust.org

 

VI Ecotours Night Kayaking
VI Ecotours Night Kayaking

5. Full Moon Kayak Tour – St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

Explore the Mangrove Lagoon in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands by moonlight on this 1.5-hour guided tour. “Paddle through the tunnel-like waterways through the mangroves while the moon rises overhead,” invites VI Ecotour’s Chrissann Nikel. Tours happen every full moon and begin at either 6:15 p.m. in the winter or 7 p.m. in the summer. The US $49 pp tour includes the use of a two-person kayak. viecotours.com

 

Antigua National Sailing Academy Sunset to Full Moon Kayak
Antigua National Sailing Academy Sunset to Full Moon Kayak

6. Sunset to Full Moon Kayak. Arrive at Antigua’s National Sailing Academy docks in Falmouth Harbour by 5:30 p.m. to join others on this paddle. The 2-hour group trip features a scull into the sunset, past the superyachts at anchor and sea life in the bay, and back as the full moon rises. The cost is US $40 to rent a 2-person kayak for 2 hours. www.nationalsailingacademy.org

Three Heavenly Ways to Best Stargaze in the Caribbean

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
