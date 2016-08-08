South Florida News : Miami-Dade Styrofoam Ban

“Birds, filter-feeding organisms, and fish often mistake foam particles for food and many sea birds are found dying of starvation with their bellies full of plastic particles. This ban represents a commitment to cleaning up our waterways and preserving the clean-water economy upon which Miami depends.”
Styrofoam Ban Set for Miami-Dade County
Styrofoam coolers, cups, plates and to-go food containers will be banned in Miami-Dade County’s marinas, beaches and parks come July 2017. This ban was championed in a grassroots effort spearheaded by Miami Waterkeeper, a non-profit organization which rallied support of an ordinance banning polystyrene foam (Styrofoam) from areas operated by the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. According to the organization, formerly called Biscayne Bay Waterkeeper, Styrofoam is so light-weight that is easily degrades into small non-biodegradable pieces that can travel down storm drains and end up in the ocean.
“This ban will greatly reduce the amount of degraded Styrofoam littering our waterways and poisoning wildlife,” says executive director, Rachel Silverstein. “Birds, filter-feeding organisms, and fish often mistake foam particles for food and many sea birds are found dying of starvation with their bellies full of plastic particles. This ban represents a commitment to cleaning up our waterways and preserving the clean-water economy upon which Miami depends.” www.miamiwaterkeeper.org
Bravo ! Fantastic work on this issue and so glad to see positive change is possible when grass roots environmental activists are able to have the support of the community and local government. Waterkeeper is a fantastic organization and should be applauded for all it does , but please don’t forget to mention the hard work that was also done by Miami Dade Commissioner Levine-Cava and her team, and members of the Surfrider Foundation in Miami.
Finally! Great work! Now lets all work on banning foam and then plastic grocery bags for the same reasons. Plastic never goes away, just gets smaller in size but still does enormous damage to our waterways and the animals that live there.
One thing I’ve noticed at “Whole Foods” is that they use a recycle “type” of a cardboard container for takeout. Not sure how it would breakdown in water. It’s GOT to be an option. Styrofoam, plastic bags, etc., are killing our ocean inhabitants!! ??
Hello, I am following up on this one year later… Please tell me how it went?