South Florida News : Miami-Dade Styrofoam Ban

Styrofoam Ban Set for Miami-Dade County

Styrofoam coolers, cups, plates and to-go food containers will be banned in Miami-Dade County’s marinas, beaches and parks come July 2017. This ban was championed in a grassroots effort spearheaded by Miami Waterkeeper, a non-profit organization which rallied support of an ordinance banning polystyrene foam (Styrofoam) from areas operated by the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. According to the organization, formerly called Biscayne Bay Waterkeeper, Styrofoam is so light-weight that is easily degrades into small non-biodegradable pieces that can travel down storm drains and end up in the ocean.

“This ban will greatly reduce the amount of degraded Styrofoam littering our waterways and poisoning wildlife,” says executive director, Rachel Silverstein. “Birds, filter-feeding organisms, and fish often mistake foam particles for food and many sea birds are found dying of starvation with their bellies full of plastic particles. This ban represents a commitment to cleaning up our waterways and preserving the clean-water economy upon which Miami depends.” www.miamiwaterkeeper.org