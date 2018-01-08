Suntex Selected to Redevelop Las Olas Marina

Share

tweet





Las Olas Marina in Fort Lauderdale will soon be splendidly redeveloped by Suntex Marina Investors LLC. The Dallas, Texas-headquartered company announced in November that it won a bid for this project from the City of Fort Lauderdale. While still in the design phase, the marina facilities upgrade will incorporate strategies to achieve the Florida Clean Marina Program designation and sustainability. This multi-million-dollar undertaking is part of a US $70 million redevelopment by the City to create waterfront and beach access, a park, new parking facilities and renovating existing sidewalks.

“We would like to leverage our investment to create the greatest possible benefit for as many people in the community as we can,” said David Filler, principal of Suntex, in a press release. “This means recognizing that this marina must serve more than just the owners of megayachts. We must do our part to add jobs to the community, benefit the environment and build on the remarkable success Fort Lauderdale has already achieved in creating an inviting, walkable and vibrant waterfront community.”

The Suntex portfolio spans 45 marinas in 13 states nationwide. www.suntex.com

Like this: Like Loading...