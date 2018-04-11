Suntex and RCI Group Team on Miami Beach Marina

Share

South Florida is one of the premier yachting destinations in the U.S. Two major marine-oriented companies aim to keep it this way. In January, Suntex Marina Investors, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with a portfolio of 46 marinas nationwide, announced it had acquired an equity interest in the Miami Beach Marina, which is run by the city’s based RCI Group. This follows on the heels of Suntex’s recently being chosen by the city of Miami to redevelop the Virginia Key Marina and the company’s selection by Fort Lauderdale to revitalize the Las Olas Marina.

“Suntex continues to focus on South Florida as one of the world’s preeminent boating destinations. Our focus on offering our customers a consistent first-class experience at all our destinations is tantamount to our business goals and philosophy. With the addition of two world class destinations in Las Olas and Virginia Key, Suntex expects to offer its customers unparalleled experiences in customer service and overall boating experience,” says David Filler, principal and head of business development.

The Miami Beach Marina, located adjacent to the Government Cut, is minutes away from South Beach’s vibrant nightlife, fashionable restaurants, shops and galleries, as well as 8 minutes from downtown Miami and 15 minutes from Miami International Airport. The marina combines 400 fully-equipped boat slips with dockage for vessels up to 250 feet and several on-premises services and amenities. www.suntex.com, www.rcimarine.com, www.miamibeachmarina.com

