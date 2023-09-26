A Soaring Partnership Takes Flight at Yacht Haven Grande Miami

- Advertisement -

HeliFlite and IGY Marinas Kick Off a Strategic Partnership at the Yacht Haven Grande Miami

The partnership facilitates deluxe helicopter travel throughout Florida and the Bahamas for guests berthed at the Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

As of September 17, 2023, HeliFlite is excited to announce a strategic partnership with IGY Marinas’ exceptional Yacht Haven Grande Miami at Island Gardens, tucked away just inside the Miami Causeway. This seamless relationship brings together the best companies in their respective industries, providing clients with unmatched luxury in air travel and nautical tourism.

Unfurling Opportunities at Miami Seaplane Base

HeliFlite’s operational access to the recently modernized Miami Seaplane Base (X44), next door to the Yacht Haven Grande Miami, is the perfect convenience for its guests desiring timely, comfortable, enjoyable and safe point to point travel throughout Florida. In just minutes Yacht Haven Grande Miami guests can be on their way to a Miami Dolphins game, the Hard Rock Casino, Palm Beach, Disney World, the Polo Championship, Naples Winter Wine Festival, Key West, Nassau and more. At the conclusion of a day’s adventure, Yacht Haven Grande Miami guests will appreciate the short stroll back to the marina.

Elevating Hospitality: HeliFlite Meets IGY Marinas

With HeliFlite, Yacht Haven Grande Miami will delight its guests with yet another superior amenity, embodying IGY Marinas’ philosophy to exceed customer expectations and “create IGY guests for life.” This collaboration kicks off at Yacht Haven Grande Miami with the plan to extend the partnership to additional IGY locations. Together, HeliFlite and Yacht Haven Grande Miami will redefine bespoke travel and hospitality experiences to and from Miami, Florida.

About HeliFlite

HeliFlite has been the leading, private helicopter service of choice, serving the Northeast, South Florida and destinations along the eastern seaboard for over 25 years with over 55,000 safe flying hours. HeliFlite owns and operates the largest selection of twin engine, dual-piloted, aircraft on the East Coast. With HeliFlite, your travel needs are served in a way that’s personalized, flexible and with an unrivaled travel experience.

Discover more about HeliFlite

About Island Global Yachting LLC

IGY’s worldwide network of properties sets luxury standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 8,000 annual customers at 23 marinas in 13 countries. IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas in the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America caters to a variety of vessel types and serves as the exclusive home port for many of the world’s largest superyachts.

Explore IGY Marinas’ network