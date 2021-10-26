St. Lucia’s Marigot Bay Marina Now Managed by US Marina Group

Sold! In June, JMA Ventures, a San Francisco, CA-based investment and development firm, along with San Diego, CA-headquartered LLJ Ventures, closed on the purchase of the Marigot Bay Resort and Marina. The luxury resort and large yacht marina, which can accommodate vessels up to 280 LOA, is located on St. Lucia’s Caribbean Sea coast 7 miles south of the island’s capital of Castries. JMA has selected the US Marina Group to manage all marina operations. With offices in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, FL, the US Marina Group is a premier third-party marina management and advisory company for marinas in the US and abroad.

“There are great things in store for this beautiful-resort marina and we are excited to be a part of it,” said Jim Bronstien, partner with the US Marina Group, in a release.

The resort and marina will see a significant amount of renovation over the next year. For the marina, these upgrades include the fuel system, electrical, and mooring field, to name a few. Many of these new offerings are expected to be unveiled in advance of the 2021-2022 Caribbean high season. www.marigotbayresort.com