Salty Dawg Sailing Association Celebrates 10 Years, Launches New Website

Just in time for their tenth anniversary, the Salty Dawg Sailing Association (SDSA) has rolled out their new and updated website, www.SaltyDawgSailing.org. The latest website is part of the SDSA’s enhanced association management software application that will help make the organization more efficient and interactive. The site has the 2021 Rally Schedule posted, including the East Coast Rally from the Caribbean to the east coast of the US, the brand new DelMarVa Rally, and the Downeast Rally to Maine, not to mention the fall Rally to the Caribbean. All rallies and events will be managed as before and consistent with COVID-19 regulations and guidelines. Members can register and pay for Rallies, Rendezvous, and SDSA Events through the website. The new website’s navigation is clearer and brisker and makes it easy for Dawgs to keep in touch with each other with a searchable Members’ Directory. Joining the Association too. There’s a link on every page!