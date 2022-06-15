Rivets... What Kind to Use on your Boat AND How to Replace

- Advertisement -

Rivets…a Riveting Subject…

When boats are used in the Caribbean and after exposure to salt water and later to sun, the rivets on spars and other components are quickly impacted. This can be when fittings are installed on masts that are connected with aluminum or stainless steel rivets.

The stainless rivets themselves are stronger but the electrolysis caused on the aluminum is greater.

In both cases however the aluminum wall can be eaten away and the rivet connection is compromised.

How to Replace a Rivet

The most common size of the rivets is 3/16 or in metric 5 mm. When you want to replace that it will be necessary to ream out the old edging and your new hole will be larger. This is where you run into problems because you will need a ¼” pop rivet which are hard to find as is the pop rivet gun which you need to install it. Smaller ones are to be found everywhere but larger ones like ¼” is considered a specialty too.

What kind of Rivet should you Use on your Boat?

Ideally you should also use the most electrolysis resistant rivet which is a Monel rivet. With those two items you can save old booms and masts or spinnaker poles for many years of future use.

