Rambler 88 wins RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy

Rambler 88 storms to victory in the 2018 RORC Caribbean 600. Photo: RORC/Tim Wright/Photoaction.com
George David’s American Maxi Rambler 88 blasted around the course to win the 2018 RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy, scoring the best corrected time under IRC.

Rambler 88 reveled in the heavy airs race, setting a new monohull race record and by winning IRC Zero, completed a hatrick of trophies. Rambler 88 finished in an elapsed time of 37h 41m and 45s, beating the record set by his own Rambler 100 in 2011 by nearly three hours.

On hearing the result, David commented: “In ten years the ‘600 has gone from a handful of boats in its first edition, to 84 on its tenth anniversary. It’s a great race all around; congratulations to the RORC and everyone involved. We’re delighted to have won overall in IRC and better yet, to have broken our own record at the same time.”

