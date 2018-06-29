New App Makes Slip Booking A Breeze

Share

Reserving a marina slip just got easier. GPDock is a newly launched community-based online reservation system that makes this chore a breeze for both boaters and marinas. It works by offering access to a large database of marinas in Florida and the Bahamas in 24/7 time. Users can log on, check a marina’s availability for desired dates and securely book from the mobile app or website. There’s also an ability to compare amenities between marinas and read reviews. The GPDock mobile app also can be used as a mobile wallet to pay for fuel and other services at selected marinas.

“There’s a real need among boaters for a faster and better way to book marinas,” says Carlos Courtaux, chief executive officer. “The user experience of this app is extremely friendly and intuitive, making it easy for both the super geek and the old-fashioned boater. For marinas owners, our app is an income generator.”

Courtaux is working to expand the apps’ market area to the Caribbean and South America. Another important function that will be added soon is the ability of private docks owners to list their docks. Thus, the app with not be limited to commercial marinas and therefore makes the world of boaters even more connected and efficient than ever. www.gpdock.com

