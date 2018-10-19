Kidz at Sea helps students find careers in the marine industry

Share

Sint Maarten – The Kidz at Sea Foundation have received post Irma support funding from Tourism Cares, the charitable arm of The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, to assist eight unemployed persons acquire training in the marine maintenance field. The first session ended mid-August with four successful participants! Rasheed Richinson is a recent high school vocational graduate who faced limited prospects of finding employment in the post Irma economy. After training and with the help of Kidz at Sea and their marine industry partners, Rasheed is now employed full-time with St. Maarten’s 12 Meter Challenge Excursions.

Now under new management, 12 Meter say they are very enthusiastic about the Kidz at Sea training programs and eager to place more students from the scheme.

Organizers for the Kidz at Sea Foundation say they are hopeful that other companies will recognize the skills offered by the trainees and come forward with job offers.