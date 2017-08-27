Island Global Yachting Marinas Expands Business Venture in Panama 

Share

tweet





IGY Marinas have officially transitioned their existing marketing partnership with Red Frog Beach Marina to an ownership and management agreement. The company’s new business venture in Panama builds on the successful branding efforts implemented over recent years, which has further elevated the marina’s presence internationally.

“IGY Marinas continues to execute on our ownership strategy, carefully selecting marina facilities that meet the high quality standards associated with our brand,” said Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas. “Our existing partnership with Red Frog Beach Marina has positioned the facility as a leading international megayacht epicenter in Central America. We look forward to enhancing our relationship in order to raise the marina’s presence, services, and amenities to the next level.”

As part of the integration process, IGY Marinas will join forces with the Red Frog Beach Marina team to begin incorporating the company’s award-winning services and operations. IGY also plans to make a significant investment in marina improvements to enhance the overall guest experience, and is exploring plans of adding on-site food and beverage concepts.

As an IGY destination, Red Frog Beach Marina boasts 12 megayacht berths with the ability to accommodate vessels in excess of 300ft (90m) in length, as well as the electric requirements suitable to accommodate the world’s largest vessels.

For more information, visit: www.IGYMarinas.com. Follow IGY Marinas on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/IGYMarinas or Twitter and Instagram @IGYMarinas.

Like this: Like Loading...